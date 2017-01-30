Grab cookies, not pussy: Minneapolis 'Cookie Grab' to benefit Planned Parenthood
Count among them the talented women of the pastry community, who are joining forces to benefit the fight for women's rights. By kicking in a little extra work this week, they're putting together Cookie Grab 2017.
