Georgian CRJ2 at Toronto on Dec 26th 2016, white smoke on board on departure
An Air Georgian Canadair CRJ-200, registration C-GOJA performing flight ZX-7376 from Toronto,ON to Minneapolis,MN , was climbing out of Toronto when flight deck and cabin began to fill with white smoke. The crew declared emergency and returned to Toronto for a safe landing on runway 05 about 12 minutes later.
