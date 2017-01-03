Freeloader Friday: 30 free things to do this weekend
This week in free things to do we have some hot dance parties, a few comedy nights, and a sneak-peek at this year's Art Shanties Project. Come take a look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,750
|Horrible job/life
|33 min
|Davycrockett
|8
|Hillary Clinton ranks last on U.S. 'most admire... (Jan '14)
|42 min
|tiger_-_dad
|9
|Douchebags at work
|4 hr
|cowboy chris
|5
|Life is a waste of time
|5 hr
|Davycrockett
|13
|White tortured live by blacks
|5 hr
|Davycrockett
|8
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Wed
|LIbEralS
|572
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC