For one night only, get a taste of Table of Contents, a beloved Twin Cities restaurant from the '90s

8 hrs ago

Are you old enough to remember Table of Contents? Then quick, grab your readers, because you're gonna want to get the skinny on this. The long gone but beloved 1990's St. Paul restaurant was that rare place that captured imaginations and appetites so thoroughly that we still make reference to it in today's ever-changing restaurant landscape.

