Food events outdoors
An elegant outdoor dinner will take place on First Avenue in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood as part of Great Northern, the new celebration of Winter that includes the Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and other new events under one umbrella. Some of the Twin Cities' most celebrated chefs will be cooking up a storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|35,789
|Meryl streep cheers child rapist
|12 hr
|Heck Yes its warm
|2
|Charles manson
|16 hr
|Space ace
|3
|10 days left of lowlife obama
|22 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Trump the chump
|22 hr
|cowboy chris
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|LIbEralS
|580
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC