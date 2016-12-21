"Folk Landscapes" presented by Lakes Area Music Festival
On Sunday, January 8 the Lakes Area Music Festival will kick off the new year with a concert titled "Folk Landscapes". The concert is the second of a four concert Winter Series of the organization and will feature past LAMF musicians: violinist Francesca Anderegg, cellist Scott Lykins, and pianist Tanya Gabrielian.
