"Folk Landscapes" presented by Lakes Area Music Festival

On Sunday, January 8 the Lakes Area Music Festival will kick off the new year with a concert titled "Folk Landscapes". The concert is the second of a four concert Winter Series of the organization and will feature past LAMF musicians: violinist Francesca Anderegg, cellist Scott Lykins, and pianist Tanya Gabrielian.

