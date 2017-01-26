Flowers laid at Mary Tyler Moore stat...

Flowers laid at Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis

12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxNY

Flowers are laid at the Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis to mourn the passing of the actress at age 80. Photo credit: Jack Highberger / Fox 9. Flowers are laid at the Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis to mourn the passing of the actress at age 80. Photo credit: Jack Highberger / Fox 9. MINNEAPOLIS - Flowers have already been laid at the feet of the Mary Tyler Moore statue in downtown Minneapolis. The Mary Tyler Moore Show put the city of Minneapolis on the map for millions of TV viewers.

