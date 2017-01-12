Feds allege KleinBank used discrimina...

Feds allege KleinBank used discriminatory lending practices

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued a Minnesota bank for allegedly engaging in mortgage lending practices that discriminate against minorities. The bank disputed the claim Monday, saying the lawsuit is not based on fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 1 hr Old Millennia Trump 1
Wikileaks: dossier "bogus" 1 hr Minnie Appolis Dr... 2
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 1 hr AMERICAN OLIGARCHY 1
Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage" 1 hr Earl in Kentucky 24
Obama youre out, Trump urine!! 1 hr Minnie Appolis - ... 26
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr WEKNOW 35,836
Holiday Jan 16 4 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC