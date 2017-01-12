Feds allege KleinBank used discriminatory lending practices
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued a Minnesota bank for allegedly engaging in mortgage lending practices that discriminate against minorities. The bank disputed the claim Monday, saying the lawsuit is not based on fact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|1 hr
|Old Millennia Trump
|1
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|1 hr
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|2
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|1 hr
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|1
|Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage"
|1 hr
|Earl in Kentucky
|24
|Obama youre out, Trump urine!!
|1 hr
|Minnie Appolis - ...
|26
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|WEKNOW
|35,836
|Holiday Jan 16
|4 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC