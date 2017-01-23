Existing U.S. home supplies at 17-year low
Americans retreated from purchasing homes in December, as the number of properties listed for sale sank to its lowest level since 1999. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes fell 2.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|35 min
|Davycrockett
|14
|Drugged out mark dayton collapses
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|14
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|LIbEralS
|581
|CNN = Fake News
|10 hr
|LIbEralS
|35
|SPICER sure is the right guy for the job
|16 hr
|Where is my love ...
|9
|Trump keeps nafta tpp promises
|19 hr
|Where is my love ...
|2
|Moonman
|21 hr
|Space ace
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC