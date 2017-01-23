Existing U.S. home supplies at 17-yea...

Existing U.S. home supplies at 17-year low

3 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Americans retreated from purchasing homes in December, as the number of properties listed for sale sank to its lowest level since 1999. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes fell 2.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million.

