Engine Ice Hi-Perfomance Coolant Announces 2017 Supercross Team Support
Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant, the premier choice for powersports coolant and antifreeze, is pleased to announce the continuation of their support of professional supercross racing with Team Rocky Mountain ATVMC/KTM/WPS and the Teddy Parks Privateer Journey for the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series. "Right out of the bottle" Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant is ready to provide dependable horsepower and is proven to reduce operating temperatures.
