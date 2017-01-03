Engine Ice Hi-Perfomance Coolant Anno...

Engine Ice Hi-Perfomance Coolant Announces 2017 Supercross Team Support

Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant, the premier choice for powersports coolant and antifreeze, is pleased to announce the continuation of their support of professional supercross racing with Team Rocky Mountain ATVMC/KTM/WPS and the Teddy Parks Privateer Journey for the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series. "Right out of the bottle" Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant is ready to provide dependable horsepower and is proven to reduce operating temperatures.

