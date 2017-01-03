Duluth groups launch campaign to ban plastic bags
A group of businesses and community groups in Duluth is urging the city to dispose of plastic bags and plastic foam food containers in favor of more environmentally friendly options. The "Bag It, Duluth - For the Love of Place" campaign is calling for a city-wide ordinance that would phase in a ban on single-use, plastic carry-out bags and polystyrene containers used for take-out food.
