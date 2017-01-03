Devean George aims to build giant apa...

Devean George aims to build giant apartment complex in Brooklyn Center

Developer Devean George has proposed a redevelopment plan for the former site of Brookdale Ford and a torn-down Circuit City in Brooklyn Center. A group led by Twin Cities developer Devean George is taking the latest shot at bringing long-sought market-rate apartments to a high-profile site in Brooklyn Center, not far from the Shingle Creek Crossing retail center.

