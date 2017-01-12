Cullen Osburn of Minneapolis charged ...

Cullen Osburn of Minneapolis charged in murder of Hussain Alnahdi, Saudi student at UW-Stout

Minneapolis resident Cullen Osburn was arrested last week and charged in the beating death of Hussain Alnahdi, a Saudi Arabian citizen attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Alnahdi, 24, was killed after a street altercation in late October , setting off a search for a white suspect whose involvement with the victim was unclear.

