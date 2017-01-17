Coon Rapids Man Charged with 3rd Degree Murder in Heroin Overdose
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Jaquan Peoples sold the controlled substance in the overdose of 37-year-old Phillip Moore. "We've seen a number of deaths from heroin overdoses," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
