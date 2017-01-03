Committee moves terminal team proposa...

Committee moves terminal team proposal ahead

A Minneapolis City Council committee unanimously approved the selection Tuesday of a master development team headed by United Properties to redevelop the city's Upper Harbor Terminal property. The approval vote by the Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee was the first of four needed to bring Bloomington-based United Properties on to build a mix of housing, commercial space, and public and entertainment facilities on 48 acres of former industrial land along the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis.

