Cheers and boos as Trump greets crowd on parade route
US President-elect Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania as former presidents and their spouses welcome him upon his arrival on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC for his swearing-in ceremony./AFP US President Donald Trump waves as he walks with son Barron Trump during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107./AFP WASHINGTON, Jan 20, 2017 - US President Donald Trump met with cheers -- and some boos -- on Friday as he stepped out of his limousine to walk briefly along the inaugural parade route in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN = Fake News
|28 min
|LIbEralS
|21
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|692
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|22 hr
|Speaking For daOt...
|35,850
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|Thu
|tree hugging hippie
|23
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|Thu
|Merry Moosmas
|26
|Flaming Liberal on ACA healthcare
|Wed
|Merry Moosmas
|1
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a c...
|Wed
|Zephyrus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC