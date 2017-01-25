Charges: Man choked, raped woman on s...

Charges: Man choked, raped woman on street east of Lake of the Isles

A 20-year-old man imprisoned for robbery and suspected in a St. Paul sexual assault has been newly charged with an ambush street rape in a Minneapolis neighborhood east of Lake of the Isles. Mika Dalbec, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the August 2015 attack on the 26-year-old woman as she walked along a residential block in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

