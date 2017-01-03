Canada says no Canadian connection to...

Canada says no Canadian connection to Fort Lauderdale shooting

10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The man suspected of shooting dead five people in Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight, said a spokeswoman for the Canadian embassy in Washington. "There is no Canadian connection," said Christine Constantin.

