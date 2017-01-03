Canada says no Canadian connection to Fort Lauderdale shooting
The man suspected of shooting dead five people in Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight, said a spokeswoman for the Canadian embassy in Washington. "There is no Canadian connection," said Christine Constantin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Big business
|574
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Big business
|683
|Life is a waste of time
|1 hr
|Big business
|22
|Douchebags at work
|2 hr
|Big business
|7
|Dopey tellitlikeitis still posting
|5 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,770
|Horrible job/life
|9 hr
|Space ace
|13
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC