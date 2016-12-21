Caleb Truax is Set To Return To Actio...

Caleb Truax is Set To Return To Action in Minneapolis

Read more: Boxing Scene

Phil "The Drill" Williams will face Mengistu "The Dynamic Warrior" Zarzar for the MN State Cruiserweight Championship in the Feature Bout of "WAR" on Saturday, January 7 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. This matchup is expected to bring 8 rounds of hard-hitting action and excitement.

