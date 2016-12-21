Caleb Truax is Set To Return To Action in Minneapolis
Phil "The Drill" Williams will face Mengistu "The Dynamic Warrior" Zarzar for the MN State Cruiserweight Championship in the Feature Bout of "WAR" on Saturday, January 7 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. This matchup is expected to bring 8 rounds of hard-hitting action and excitement.
