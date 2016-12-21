C&C Machine Tool is New Heidenhain Distributor

The C&C Machine Tool co-owners Brent Connolly and Brian Connolly have partnered with Heidenhain to become an official distributor. With over 50 years of combined experience on machine tools, the owners of C&C Machine Tool Inc. have partnered with Heidenhain Corporation to become an official distributor of the ACU-RITE-brand of equipment components.

