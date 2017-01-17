Bottineau LRT line gets key approval ...

Bottineau LRT line gets key approval from feds

5 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The $1.536 billion Bottineau Light Rail Transit line, also known as the Blue Line extension, reached another milestone Thursday when the Federal Transit Administration granted approval for the project's engineering phase to begin. The approval is a green light to finalize the design in preparation for construction of the 13-mile line between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, said Laura Baenen, communications director for the project.

Minneapolis, MN

