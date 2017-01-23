Black women are dying of cervical can...

Black women are dying of cervical cancer at twice the rate of white women, study shows

Read more: Mashable

Black women are dying of the cancer at twice the rate of white women - with death numbers comparable to those of women in many developing countries, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Cancer. Until now, doctors had thought the racial gap was narrowing, given that cervical cancer death rates for black women were dropping.

