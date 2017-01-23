Black women are dying of cervical cancer at twice the rate of white women, study shows
Black women are dying of the cancer at twice the rate of white women - with death numbers comparable to those of women in many developing countries, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Cancer. Until now, doctors had thought the racial gap was narrowing, given that cervical cancer death rates for black women were dropping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SPICER sure is the right guy for the job
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|1
|Womans March:
|2 hr
|cowboy chris
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|RED
|35,852
|CNN = Fake News
|7 hr
|LIbEralS
|29
|Holiday Jan 16
|23 hr
|Jan20
|9
|Moonman
|Sat
|Davycrockett
|2
|Wikileaks: dossier "bogus"
|Sat
|tree hugging hippie
|26
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC