Authority: Shooting Suspect Had Minneapolis Stop
Jesse Davis is chief of police at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. He told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Esteban Santiago flew out of Anchorage, Alaska, on a 9:52 p.m. Delta flight Thursday, and that a firearm was his only piece of checked luggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,770
|Dopey tellitlikeitis still posting
|1 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Horrible job/life
|1 hr
|Space ace
|13
|White tortured live by blacks
|2 hr
|Space ace
|12
|Hillary Clinton ranks last on U.S. 'most admire... (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Douchebags at work
|4 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Life is a waste of time
|10 hr
|Davycrockett
|13
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC