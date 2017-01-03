Authority: Shooting Suspect Had Minne...

Authority: Shooting Suspect Had Minneapolis Stop

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WDIO

Jesse Davis is chief of police at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. He told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Esteban Santiago flew out of Anchorage, Alaska, on a 9:52 p.m. Delta flight Thursday, and that a firearm was his only piece of checked luggage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,770
Dopey tellitlikeitis still posting 1 hr Space ace 2
Horrible job/life 1 hr Space ace 13
White tortured live by blacks 2 hr Space ace 12
Hillary Clinton ranks last on U.S. 'most admire... (Jan '14) 4 hr Space ace 10
Douchebags at work 4 hr Space ace 6
Life is a waste of time 10 hr Davycrockett 13
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,014

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC