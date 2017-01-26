Aswar Rahman's campaign for mayor of ...

Aswar Rahman's campaign for mayor of Minneapolis is probably going to get weird

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

As a first-time candidate with absolutely no name recognition, it is incumbent upon the campaigner to force the press and public to pay attention. Aswar Rahman has done so by issuing a press release that leads with the slang word seen above, and gets no less exciting from there: In a normal press release for political office, this part would say "Dear members of the media."

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scumbag obama 8 days left 14 min Davycrockett 44
Lazy liberals at work doing nothing 4 hr Davycrockett 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Brian_G 35,861
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 8 hr Where is my love ... 13
Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY 8 hr Where is my love ... 6
Friday thread 10 hr Space ace 8
Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow Thu Where is my love ... 11
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC