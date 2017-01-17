Artists in 'Worlding' create alternative universes at Minneapolis gallery
The title of this small group show invokes both active voice and a transitive verb, and with it, co-curators Patrick K. Pryor and Kate Casanova put us on notice: This is art that perpetrates. The "world making" of the six exhibiting artists - Andrea Carlson, Preston Drum, Andy DuCett, Nicole Gordon, Sarah Faye McPherson and Lamar Peterson - is something done to us.
