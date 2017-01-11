Antarctigo Vespucci playing one-off with Ian of Cheap Girls + new Menzingers song
Jeff Rosenstock released one of the best punk albums of last year with WORRY. and he'll be opening for The Menzingers on tour this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
