Another lawyer enters crowded Minneap...

Another lawyer enters crowded Minneapolis mayoral race

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Will Minneapolis' next mayor be a lawyer? The odds are improving. Two months ago, you may recall, Nekima Levy-Pounds, the former St. Thomas law professor and prominent civil rights activist, announced she would challenge incumbent mayor Betsy Hodges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Kisses7644 35,741
Life is a waste of time 2 hr Space ace 12
Douchebags at work 2 hr Space ace 4
White tortured live by blacks 2 hr Space ace 5
Horrible job/life 6 hr Space ace 1
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 23 hr LIbEralS 572
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Wed Chanta53 682
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,464

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC