Aldo Moroni celebrates 40 years of ar...

Aldo Moroni celebrates 40 years of art by taking on Trump

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

"You'd think I'd have figured it out by now," says Minneapolis sculptor Aldo Moroni. He's celebrating 40 years of art making tonight at Chin Dian Cafe in northeast Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wall 21 min Where is my love ... 16
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr Into The Night 35,855
Scumbag obama 8 days left 4 hr Where is my love ... 24
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 5 hr LIbEralS 19
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 7 hr TAAM 1
Drugged out mark dayton collapses Tue LIbEralS 14
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 581
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC