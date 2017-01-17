After inauguration, U students take t...

After inauguration, U students take to streets to challenge 'oppressive system'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Less than an hour after President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of students took the streets to challenge an "oppressive system." "Eight men own half of the world's wealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN = Fake News 9 hr LIbEralS 21
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 15 hr Mutant-cucumber 692
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Thu Speaking For daOt... 35,850
Wikileaks: dossier "bogus" Thu tree hugging hippie 23
Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration Thu Merry Moosmas 26
Flaming Liberal on ACA healthcare Wed Merry Moosmas 1
John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a c... Wed Zephyrus 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC