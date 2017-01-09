'ABCs of Life: Stories of Tamika' is Released
In Bennie Brown's new book ABCs of Life: Stories of Tamika children will be taught practical bible lessons through short stories involving a fictional character. The young girl in these stories encounters situations in her life at school, home and church.
