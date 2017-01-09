'ABCs of Life: Stories of Tamika' is ...

'ABCs of Life: Stories of Tamika' is Released

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In Bennie Brown's new book ABCs of Life: Stories of Tamika children will be taught practical bible lessons through short stories involving a fictional character. The young girl in these stories encounters situations in her life at school, home and church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 17 min Into The Night 35,782
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 3 hr LIbEralS 579
Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans 11 hr Heck Yes its warm 2
Congress searching for wall funds 18 hr Space ace 5
Priscilla Dang Martial Arts Expert Beats Up Blacks (Jun '12) 23 hr Truthseeker 9
Life is a waste of time Sat tree hugging hippie 26
Douchebags at work Sat Big business 8
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC