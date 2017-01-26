A toss of the hat: Minneapolis flash mob pays tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
Video : A crowd of people gathered in the IDS Crystal Court in downtown Minneapolis to sing the theme song to The Mary Tyler Moore Show and throw their hats in the air. Maureen Mook remembers the parting words of her father as she left her small Iowa hometown in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,863
|Lazy liberals at work doing nothing
|4 hr
|Space ace
|9
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|9 hr
|Where is my love ...
|46
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|21 hr
|Where is my love ...
|13
|Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY
|21 hr
|Where is my love ...
|6
|Friday thread
|Fri
|Space ace
|8
|Trump boasts mexico will repay us somehow
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC