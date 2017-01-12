A new pinball bar for Nightingale owners
Jasha Johnston and Carrie Mccabe-Johnston are the married couple behind the darling Nightingale in Uptown, the elegant New Orleans around-the-edges spot that constantly gets accolades for its late night eats. They've just announced a partnership with the real estate group CPM, that is putting up new apartment buildings at the corners of 26th and Stevens, as well as Franklin and Lyndale avenues in Uptown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Trump
|2 min
|Space ace
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|15 min
|RED
|35,796
|Trump the chump
|2 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Russian operative
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans
|16 hr
|Paradigm Shift NOW
|18
|CNN = Fake News
|16 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Somalians at work doing nothing
|Wed
|Space ace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC