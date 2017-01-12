A new pinball bar for Nightingale owners

A new pinball bar for Nightingale owners

Read more: City Pages

Jasha Johnston and Carrie Mccabe-Johnston are the married couple behind the darling Nightingale in Uptown, the elegant New Orleans around-the-edges spot that constantly gets accolades for its late night eats. They've just announced a partnership with the real estate group CPM, that is putting up new apartment buildings at the corners of 26th and Stevens, as well as Franklin and Lyndale avenues in Uptown.

