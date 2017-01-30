5 Things to Know Tuesday
Expect light snow and flurries today. The high should be in the low 30s. Temperatures will drop throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro sharia attorney general removed by trump
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Muslim shoots up mosque
|1 hr
|Space ace
|9
|Trump supporters vs liberals
|1 hr
|cowboy chris
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Into The Night
|35,875
|Brilliant! Create one, remove TWO!!!!
|19 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Turd
|20 hr
|Trump march on
|4
|Liberals sinking further into insanity
|21 hr
|Where is my love ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC