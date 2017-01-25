5 things to know about Jun, the North Loop's new Szechaun restaurant
The Tea House on University has loyal followers willing to bypass the many other regional cooking styles on the menu and head straight for the Szechuan. But no matter how loyal they are to their respective favorites, those fans of the fiery cooking with the mouth-numbing peppercorns must be at least a little bit excited for Jun. The new stylish new North Loop restaurant is promising to elevate the overall Szechuan experience in Minneapolis.
