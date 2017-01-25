5 things to know about Jun, the North...

5 things to know about Jun, the North Loop's new Szechaun restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

The Tea House on University has loyal followers willing to bypass the many other regional cooking styles on the menu and head straight for the Szechuan. But no matter how loyal they are to their respective favorites, those fans of the fiery cooking with the mouth-numbing peppercorns must be at least a little bit excited for Jun. The new stylish new North Loop restaurant is promising to elevate the overall Szechuan experience in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wall 33 min Where is my love ... 21
CNN = Fake News 35 min Davycrockett 37
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr Into The Night 35,855
Scumbag obama 8 days left 9 hr Where is my love ... 24
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 10 hr LIbEralS 19
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 12 hr TAAM 1
Drugged out mark dayton collapses Tue LIbEralS 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC