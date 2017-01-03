5 delicious ways to get a vegetarian-...

5 delicious ways to get a vegetarian-friendly meal in the Twin Cities

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

The astonishing explosion of restaurants in the Twin Cities brings with it much of the cooking locals have been longing for: handmade dumplings, real-deal barbecue, high-end taquerias, East African food, ramen! Vegetarians have it way better than ever, too, with veggies taking on the prominent role once reserved for animals of land and sea. Here are five restaurants that are not vegetarian, but where non-meat eaters will find welcome and easygoing rapport with the menu, staff, and even their flesh-eating counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr USAUSAUSA 35,732
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 6 hr Chanta53 682
uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16) 7 hr PULTE Pollutes 2
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 14
Happy New Year!!!!! Mon Luv u 2
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) Jan 2 Luv u 22
Little boy blue in padded cell Jan 2 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC