5 delicious ways to get a vegetarian-friendly meal in the Twin Cities
The astonishing explosion of restaurants in the Twin Cities brings with it much of the cooking locals have been longing for: handmade dumplings, real-deal barbecue, high-end taquerias, East African food, ramen! Vegetarians have it way better than ever, too, with veggies taking on the prominent role once reserved for animals of land and sea. Here are five restaurants that are not vegetarian, but where non-meat eaters will find welcome and easygoing rapport with the menu, staff, and even their flesh-eating counterparts.
