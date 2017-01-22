22 things to do instead of watching T...

22 things to do instead of watching Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Watching Trump's Inauguration on Friday is a real shitty way to kick off your weekend. Even if you are a supporter, are you really excited to watch a handful of Rockettes, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, and 3 Doors Down? The following is a list of things you can do this Friday night instead, whether you prefer to protest, to drink and commiserate, or check out some thoughtful art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wikileaks: dossier "bogus" 26 min tree hugging hippie 15
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 4 hr Chanta53 689
Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration 5 hr Space ace 21
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Into The Night 35,846
Davy crockett dossier 6 hr Space ace 8
Holiday Jan 16 12 hr Davycrockett 8
Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage" 14 hr Space ace 37
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC