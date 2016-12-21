Vericel Corporation Announces Exercise of Underwriters'...
Vericel Corporation , a leading developer of expanded autologous cell therapies for the treatment of patients with serious diseases and conditions, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,130,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million. The shares include 930,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the underwriters, which option was exercised in full.
