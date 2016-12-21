Upstairs Circus, a booze-fueled arts and crafts bar, is coming to the North Loop
Do you need another excuse to drink? Upstairs Circus invites you to imbibe while creating cool paintings, jewelry, and home items. "It's kind of a next level take on the wine and painting concept that's been growing in the Twin Cities," co-founder Matt Johannsen told Minnepaolis/St.
