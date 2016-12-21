this story a-o
Lakes Area Chief Kevin Stenson's work with Chisago Lakes District students through DARE was recognized and he received a memento from Lakeside School Instructor Brenda Cvar, during Stenson's last-ever DARE ceremony. He retires at the end of this month and Bill Schlumbohm succeeds Stenson as chief.
