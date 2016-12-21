Theater 2016 in review: Changes in the scene raise big questions for 2017
This year marked a period of transition for the local theater scene, with several major institutions finishing or beginning leadership handoffs - in some cases from founders to their successors. Here's a roundup of this year's top stories on the Twin Cities theater beat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13)
|11 min
|Space ace
|9
|Hillary Clinton is 2016 LOCKED UP !!! (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Why Hillary wins in 2016 (May '14)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|23
|Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Hillary clinton disaster (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|48
|Five Reasons Hillary Will Be The Next President (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|12
|President Clinton (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Space ace
|41
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC