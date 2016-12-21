The 8 most interesting food moments o...

The 8 most interesting food moments of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Then again, there were times even the food world went topsy-turvy, even in our little town. Here are a few stories that particularly captivated us this year - some good, some bad, some tasty, some not so much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 47 min Glitter2639 35,719
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost!!! 1 hr Obama would have WON 3
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 2 hr The Watchmen 21
Keith Ellison: Another corporate Democrat posin... 2 hr Space ace 8
Obama parting gift 8 hr Space ace 3
Back from drinking liberal tears 8 hr Space ace 11
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 21 hr Mutant-cucumber 668
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC