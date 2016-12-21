Terminal team recommendations coming ...

Terminal team recommendations coming in January

The possible selection of a team lead by Bloomington-based United Properties to redevelop Minneapolis' Upper Harbor Terminal property will be determined in the first four weeks of the new year. The team, which also includes Minneapolis-based Thor Development and Minneapolis music venue operator First Avenue Productions, was the only one to respond to a request for qualifications issued last summer by the city and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

