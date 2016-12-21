Terminal team recommendations coming in January
The possible selection of a team lead by Bloomington-based United Properties to redevelop Minneapolis' Upper Harbor Terminal property will be determined in the first four weeks of the new year. The team, which also includes Minneapolis-based Thor Development and Minneapolis music venue operator First Avenue Productions, was the only one to respond to a request for qualifications issued last summer by the city and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Space ace
|9
|Hillary Clinton is 2016 LOCKED UP !!! (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Why Hillary wins in 2016 (May '14)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|23
|Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Hillary clinton disaster (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|48
|Five Reasons Hillary Will Be The Next President (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|12
|President Clinton (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|41
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC