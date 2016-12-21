Teacher empowers black youths with Kw...

Teacher empowers black youths with Kwanzaa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Post-Bulletin

"We should all be as proud of our race today as our fathers were," 8-year-old Maalik said before returning to his seat as the other kids throw their fists in the air during a rehearsal for the We Win Institute's annual Kwanzaa celebration in Minneapolis. "We should all be as proud of our race today as our fathers were," 8-year-old Maalik said before returning to his seat as the other kids throw their fists in the air during a rehearsal for the We Win Institute's annual Kwanzaa celebration in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,681
Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison Dec 21 Fear ISIS 2
aipac (Feb '16) Dec 21 AmwayPonzi 5
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Dec 20 Fear ISIS 568
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Dec 18 Mutant-cucumber 665
Crybaby white boys!! Dec 18 Phineas 37
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,002

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC