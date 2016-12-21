Southwest metro police blotter

Southwest metro police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Tribune

Drugs. A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia and underage consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Back from drinking liberal tears 4 min Old Tranny Micheal 7
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,716
Liberals are a joke 2 hr Space ace 1
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 2 hr WildLifeLover 667
Obama parting gift 11 hr Old Tranny Micheal 2
Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison 12 hr Space ace 5
It's The Most Wonderful Time in 8 Years 21 hr TAAM 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC