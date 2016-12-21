Sex abuse victims may get vote on arc...

Sex abuse victims may get vote on archdiocese compensation plan

Sex abuse victims and other creditors of the bankrupt Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will apparently get to vote on competing compensation plans. One plan comes from the archdiocese, which says the church provides the maximum financial compensation possible for abuse victims.

