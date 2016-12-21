School lunches paid

A campaign to pay off the lunch debts of St. Paul Public Schools students has exceeded its goal in less than two weeks. Total donations surpassed $28,000 Wednesday morning, enough to clear the debts of all 1,793 students with overdue lunch accounts.

