Ras oncogene-independent activation of RALB signaling is a targetable ...
E-mail: [email protected] Somatic mutations that lead to constitutive activation of NRAS and KRAS proto-oncogenes are among the most common in human cancer and frequently occur in acute myeloid leukemia . An inducible NRAS -driven AML mouse model has established a critical role for continued NRAS expression in leukemia maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oncogene.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,660
|Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|2
|aipac (Feb '16)
|Dec 21
|AmwayPonzi
|5
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Fear ISIS
|568
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|Mutant-cucumber
|665
|Crybaby white boys!!
|Dec 18
|Phineas
|37
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC