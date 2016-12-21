Police: 8 boys accuse Minnesota teacher, husband of abuse
A Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband had sexual conduct with eight underage boys, according to a police report following a four-month investigation. South St. Paul police closed the investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo, and released the documents this week.
