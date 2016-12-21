Police: 8 boys accuse Minnesota teach...

Police: 8 boys accuse Minnesota teacher, husband of abuse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A Minnesota elementary school teacher and his husband had sexual conduct with eight underage boys, according to a police report following a four-month investigation. South St. Paul police closed the investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo, and released the documents this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 28 min LIbErals 570
Five Reasons Hillary Will Be The Next President (Jul '15) 2 hr AMERICAN DEMOCRAC... 13
Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13) 2 hr Space Ace in the ... 13
Trump is a hero (Jul '15) 2 hr Space Ace in the ... 16
Hillary clinton disaster (Jun '15) 2 hr Republican Sheep 49
Why Hillary wins in 2016 (May '14) 2 hr Space ace 25
Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13) 2 hr Winnipeg Warrior 10
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,468

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC