Photos: Rescue on Mississippi River

18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A motorist whose car went down an embankment and stopped along the Mississippi River shoreline was rescued by the Minneapolis Fire Department on Tuesday morning. Gallery: Rescue personnel transfer an accident victim by airboat down the Mississippi River, seen from the Franklin Avenue Bridge, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Minneapolis, MN.

