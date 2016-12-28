NYE weekend fun

NYE weekend fun

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

So, it happened again. You didn't make plans for New Year's Eve and now what? You've streamed everything you wanted to see over the long Christmas weekend, and even the DVDs at the library are pretty well picked over by now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost!!! 7 hr huh 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 11 hr Glitter2639 35,719
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 13 hr The Watchmen 21
Keith Ellison: Another corporate Democrat posin... 13 hr Space ace 8
Obama parting gift 19 hr Space ace 3
Back from drinking liberal tears 19 hr Space ace 11
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Tue Mutant-cucumber 668
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC